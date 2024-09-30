How Media Bias Fuels Trump Supporter Attacks

Like Donald Trump or not, support Donald Trump or not, The fact is that his coverage from these outlets, and there are many, has been proven to be 89 percent negative. And it's not just a one-time thing. Oh no, it's all day every day, calling him a criminal or a felon a danger a threat or using some sort of deceptive editing to create a dehumanizing narrative and then adding fuel to ignite the fire. There's the Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo stating that he needs to be extinguished for good and Corinne Jean-Pierre calling Donald Trump a threat to democracy right from the White House press podium. And Kamala Harris calling Trump the biggest threat since the Civil War. But these attacks just go even deeper than that. They are targeting and transferring their venom onto anyone who supports Trump and his associates and those who dare to stand up and refuse to relinquish their God-given inalienable rights. As long as the name Trump is associated in any way, that has opened up the door for a free reign of whatever attacks they can dream up against him and his supporters, because it has been a decade of ramping up the emotional fear and anger -- the fight or flight reflex -- with the Russia hoax, the Ukraine hoax, etc.





