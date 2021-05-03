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Not a Vaccine!
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993 views • May 03, 2021
Concerning Big Pharma, Fauci, Gates, etc... when does one trust known liars? (Said trust = delusion) As Paul Harvey would say, "If was the Devil..." Well, if I was the Devil, I would use lemmings to eliminate resisters to reduce the population, but keep the compliant workers. Just saying. See what was done on behalf of all freedom loving Americans. Full video - www.hudok.info - dedicated to righteous rule of law.
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