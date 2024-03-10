Replacing Evil with Good

In the apparent duality our trained thinking assumes, there are some choices to be made involving the determination of whether an action is bad or good.

There are gray areas of course, but many activities that humans have chosen to pursue appear to be of an evil nature.

Fortunately, goodness also exists, and there are people dedicated to it as well.





~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives, notes, resources:



https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

~ silver, gold & timely opportunity: https://easierstreet.com





