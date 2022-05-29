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"Your Answers For KJV Critics" - David Daniels and Jack McElroy
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50 views • May 29, 2022
David Daniels and Jack McElroy work together to bring out the truths of real vs fake Bibles. David Daniels (from Chick Publications) has written many fine books defending God's word, and one of Jack McElroy's great books "Which Bible Would Jesus Use" is a tremendous resource which covers "Inductive Reasoning vs Deductive Reasoning with a Jigsaw puzzle similitude for Deduction, and shows why Inductive Reasoning is dangerous by using exceptions to overthrow a rule. This book is superbly written and presented with great illustrations making it truly an enjoyable read. Enjoy this information packed excellent video on answering KJV critics using the truth of what the scriptures say and mean!
Visit GetBlessedForever.com for more info!
Visit GetBlessedForever.com for more info!
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