Huge panic & protest happening by women because law for father to DNA test if children are their own

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). There is a tremendous panic & protest & outrage going on by all the women in the Western feminist nations because the governments may now require DNA testing to make sure that the babies are really the fathers' children, because now in the Western feminist nations 40% of children born are not the father's children, so that 40% of fathers are raising some other man's children without knowing it. Tell them to repent or God's judgment is coming! Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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