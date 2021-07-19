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Keep The Commandments And Live - Proverbs 19:16 (NIV)
16 Whoever keeps commandments keeps their life,
but whoever shows contempt for their ways will die.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Romans 13:9 (NIV)
The commandments,
“You shall not commit adultery,”
“You shall not murder,”
“You shall not steal,”
“You shall not covet,”
and whatever other command there may be,
are summed up in this one command:
“Love your neighbor as yourself.”
This is a universal commandment.
The good news is that
it will enhance your life.
The bad news is that
it cannot save your soul,
because it is impossible to keep it.
Acts 4:11-12 (NIV)
11 Jesus is
“‘the stone you builders rejected,
which has become the cornerstone.’
12 Salvation is found in no one else,
for there is no other name under heaven
given to mankind by which we must be saved.”
Only Jesus Saves.
https://pc1.tiny.us/96y3sxes
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