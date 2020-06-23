Collapse of Our Society - More Food Shortages, Riots and War

This is not just an Economic Collapse.This is a Societal collapse.Are you ready for a cashless society and world communism?The Purge about to play out in reality. Food shortages will happen when people run out of money.Also, the banking system is wobbling on the verge of collapse. When that happens, credit lines will freeze up, and what is left of the economy will come to a screeching stop everywhere. We are only nine meals away from anarchy. As extreme wealth inequality has left households unprepared and without a cash buffer to weather the economic downturn.The banks are failing.Don’t pay attention to that; look at this virus. And with the Fed and IMF buying all the MBS, who do you think will own all the real estate. 3% of ALL American restaurants have closed PERMANENTLY so far. Promised relief failed to materialize in time. While hedge Funds got bailed out right away. It’s all by design; the shift from cash to digital Fiat / cashless societies is upon us. Most will be forced to shop online as the outside world becomes DEADLY. What we are witnessing is the globalist attempt at controlling the world, with fear. America is gone, and a new tyrannical system has replaced it. Too bad most Americans are too ignorant to know it.This was a perfect cover to prepare for Martial law-style shutdowns across the country. People as they sit in quarantine, as they lose their jobs, their homes, their pensions, their businesses, and all this, I think they’re waking up at [the fact that] they’re being screwed. This has been what these assholes have been stalling for all along with these bs checks. Trying to stretch people to their absolute limits. We are already there, Shit will hit the fan next weekend guaranteed. I bet a whole bunch of people disappear with the “virus”. At this point, what conclusion can you draw? Who in their right minds thought we could go over a month with no income?They are trying to incite the riots and looting. The average person is getting bent over, no other way to put it. Gun sales already hit their highest in history. If the virus doesn’t get you, the economic unrest it has caused will. Wait until metro areas meltdown, and its a war zone. Gunshot victims will quickly outnumber C-19 deaths!! We can’t expect the government to “fix” this. At some point, people got to go back to work. The longer we are at a standstill, the worse things are gonna be going forward. Businesses are closing for good, people are squeezed, and a lot of useless people have been taught they should live like a doctor or lawyer with none of the work.There is a tipping point, and if we reach it, parts of this country will turn into Vietnam, I believe. There are a lot of militias out there. Two-thirds of the country is not prepared for this. We are a few weeks out before marauders start going door to door looking for food. America made a huge mistake in rewarding people for doing nothing, feeding their kids, and teaching them to expect the government to take care of them. Wall Street hogs also feed at the dumbed-down public ed trough: they skim off all that criminalized bond money used to construct and maintain multimillion-dollar, Taj Mahal-style admin buildings, sports complexes, and prison-like classrooms. The masses should prepare for worst-case scenarios and not just a “recession.” You should not be scared of a virus but of your next-door neighbor if he is jobless broke and hungry. A hungry man is an angry man. Desperate people do desperate things. The veneer of civilization is pretty thin. The shut down of the economy was planned for the Banker’s transition to cashless / Digital Totalitarianism.South Korea has there situation under control. Business is open and running. So what’s up with that! If you keep your ph at 7+, Vitamin d 100+, vitamin c daily, wear a mask when shopping, you have nothing to worry about. These political hacks have screwed up big time. Should be fired! In the winter of 2018, 80,000 Americans died from the flu, but there was no panic, nothing shut down and not a word from the fake news media, why! The elites will make this last forever. No matter how obedient the public is, the lockdowns and loss of freedoms are meant to continue indefinitely. The way this is collapse rolling out using the virus as cover seems surreal. The Power That Be are literally telegraphing what they are doing for anyone paying attention.