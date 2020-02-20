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Giving to the Poor
The Last Defense
The Last Defense
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7 views • February 20, 2020
"Giving to the Poor" looks at the importance of secret giving. It also explores some possible exceptions to this command of Jesus; how helping the poor and needy can inspire others to give, and how it can be done more effectively when we work together in Christian community.

Some people spend their time bragging about giving to the poor. However, if we boast and brag about helping the poor, there are consequences.

What are these consequences? What does Jesus say about rewards? And how do we make sure we don't lose our spiritual treasures in heaven?
Keywords
biblelovechristjesuschristiantruthlifepoortrutherteaching
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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