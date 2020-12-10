© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/12/20 #BATMAN: Trump Immune FV, Global Health Surveillance #WeDoNotConsent
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • October 13, 2020
You Are Free TV
89.2K subscribers
10/12: Call 202-514-3847 Civil Rights office in DOJ for declas for Informed Voting! Meanwhile, On Columbus day, Space is no Limit, but, Global_st Forces want humanity locked down in a Medical Surveillance sub-reality...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
Links still being loaded for this video....
President Trump's Rally in Sanford, FL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llh3r...
Please Sub to Golden State Times!
Please follow @ali Ali Alexander exposing the evidence of B_den's illness:
https://joebidenissick.com/
The WSJ outlines that Global TP $ Funding Must Predict the next P_ndemic:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/lessons-...
The Wellcome Trust:
https://wellcome.org/press-release/%E...
Wellcome Tr_st is also these people:
https://wellcomeleap.org/
EcoHealth Alliance:
https://borgenproject.org/ecohealth-a...
Global Virome Project:
https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/ambitiou...
Moderna Mrna V A X produced in Switzerland:
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/swiss-fa...
Amy CB opening remarks:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/amy-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
89.2K subscribers
10/12: Call 202-514-3847 Civil Rights office in DOJ for declas for Informed Voting! Meanwhile, On Columbus day, Space is no Limit, but, Global_st Forces want humanity locked down in a Medical Surveillance sub-reality...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
Links still being loaded for this video....
President Trump's Rally in Sanford, FL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llh3r...
Please Sub to Golden State Times!
Please follow @ali Ali Alexander exposing the evidence of B_den's illness:
https://joebidenissick.com/
The WSJ outlines that Global TP $ Funding Must Predict the next P_ndemic:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/lessons-...
The Wellcome Trust:
https://wellcome.org/press-release/%E...
Wellcome Tr_st is also these people:
https://wellcomeleap.org/
EcoHealth Alliance:
https://borgenproject.org/ecohealth-a...
Global Virome Project:
https://www.ucdavis.edu/news/ambitiou...
Moderna Mrna V A X produced in Switzerland:
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/swiss-fa...
Amy CB opening remarks:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/amy-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.