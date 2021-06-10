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Mind Control. Dr.Robert Duncan in a casual interview with a T.I.
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65 views • June 10, 2021
Here is an interesting and information packed video about electromagnetic technology that directly affects the brain. They have weaponized it of course and are using it on Americans. I have several videos on EM torture technology. I'm looking for them because they are no longer findable anywhere. The support sites for T.I.s (Targeted Individuals) are all down too. The whole operation has gone 100% black.
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