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Funeral home whistleblower - Most deaths are vaccine deaths
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55 views • February 08, 2022
Maria Zeee, January 28, 2022
John O'Looney is a Funeral Home whistleblower who has been raising the alarm since early on in the pandemic - first stating that there were not as many COVID-19 deaths as the government were claiming, and now that most of the deaths we are seeing are from the vaccines.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
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Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
John O'Looney is a Funeral Home whistleblower who has been raising the alarm since early on in the pandemic - first stating that there were not as many COVID-19 deaths as the government were claiming, and now that most of the deaths we are seeing are from the vaccines.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website: https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/
Uncensored on Telegram: https://t.me/zeeemedia
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