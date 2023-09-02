Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Double Missile Strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the Ukrainian Command Post in the village of Rivne, DPR
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
951 Subscribers
74 views
Published 17 hours ago

Double missile strike of the Russian Armed Forces on the Ukrainian command post in the village of Rivne, DPR.

Adding other news:

On September 1, at about 23.15 Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to strike at the Crimean bridge with a semi-submersible unmanned boat.

The marine drone was detected and destroyed in the Black Sea in a timely manner.

On September 2, around 02.10, and then around 02.20 Moscow time, the second and third Ukrainian maritime drones sent to attack the Crimean bridge were destroyed in the Black Sea.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket