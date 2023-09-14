Create New Account
The evidence against Joe Biden is overwhelming - Yet they think it's all a JOKE!
Published Yesterday

The evidence against Joe Biden is overwhelming. A first-year law student could win this case for impeachment before a fair jury.

Unfortunately, the United States Senate isn’t a fair jury. It’s full of fashion icons like John Fetterman. While the Senate will be the platform, the American people will ultimately be the jury when we put that case before them.

