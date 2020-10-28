Why Is The Media Ignoring The Explosive Biden Scandal(s)?

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With the exception of a few in the mainstream media - such as Tucker Carlson - there has been a total blackout on what appear to be a credible and very damning tidal wave of information on corrupt Biden business deals. Last night Tucker Carlson interviewed one individual in the center of the scandals with first-hand information. So why won't the media do its job and look into the story - whether to confirm or debunk it? Instead, Democrat operatives and deep staters have been brought back to scream "Russia Russia Russia!" Also today, coronavirus tyranny hits churches here and abroad.