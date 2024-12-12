BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Raw Cashew Blueberry Cheesecake
50 views • 4 months ago

Ingredients:

Crust:

· 1.5 C. nuts (almonds, walnuts, or pecans)

· ½ C. soaked dates

· 1 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

· Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground 


Filling:

· 2 C. Health Ranger Select Organic Raw Cashews (Soaked)

· ½ C. Health Ranger Select Organic Coconut Palm Sugar 

· 1 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Super C Berry Blend 

· 4 T water

· 2 T. lemon juice

· 3 t. vanilla

· Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground 

· 1 t. cinnamon


Blueberry Topping:

· 1 c. Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries

· 2 T. water

· 2 T Honey


Get the kit HERE!



Directions:

 Crust:

· Chop nuts in a food processor

· Add dates and blend

· Add Extra Virgin Coconut Oil and salt until well incorporated

· Press crust mixture into pie pan


Filling:

· Blend nuts until creamy

· Add remaining ingredients and mix well

· Pour filling into pie pan

· Place in freezer for 1 hour


Topping:

· Mix blueberries, water and honey to create a syrup

· Add to pie when serving and enjoy!


Keywords
blueberryfoodrecipeorganicnaturalhealthy foodhealthycookingbeetcashewscheesecake
