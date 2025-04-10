© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Had to chill with Morpheus, but stopped in for a quick bit with Devon Stack: INSOMNIA STREAM: DIFFERENT WORLDS EDITION
https://odysee.com/@Blackpilled:b/diffww:8#:~:text=1-,minute,-ago
Just in case it's erased by Serbian Cuck:
https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/THE-REAL-NATSOCS-%E2%98%AD-NNR:4?t=44.175036
- just letting you know the truth; Princess keeps on gaslighting, even though anyone with a tenth of the info knows he reportfagged, which led to STRIPE decoupling from Odysee...and it's an established pattern of behaviour [he apparently has a pathological need to do this; POAST is the best example; go to https://POA.st and search for Night Nation Review, and it will immediately become clear
VfB's HEADSHOT 💥 https://imgflip.com/i/9qbxv4
https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1910145699691249748
Source: https://rumble.com/v6rwb7f-trog-greg-reese-report.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qdlfq