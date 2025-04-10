BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TROG ♔ GREG REESE REPORT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
3 weeks ago

Had to chill with Morpheus, but stopped in for a quick bit with Devon Stack: INSOMNIA STREAM: DIFFERENT WORLDS EDITION


https://odysee.com/@Blackpilled:b/diffww:8#:~:text=1-,minute,-ago


Just in case it's erased by Serbian Cuck:


https://odysee.com/@uncle%F0%9F%95%8Bmurry:a/THE-REAL-NATSOCS-%E2%98%AD-NNR:4?t=44.175036


- just letting you know the truth; Princess keeps on gaslighting, even though anyone with a tenth of the info knows he reportfagged, which led to STRIPE decoupling from Odysee...and it's an established pattern of behaviour [he apparently has a pathological need to do this; POAST is the best example; go to https://POA.st and search for Night Nation Review, and it will immediately become clear


VfB's HEADSHOT 💥 https://imgflip.com/i/9qbxv4


https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1910145699691249748


Source: https://rumble.com/v6rwb7f-trog-greg-reese-report.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qdlfq

censorshiptwitterdemonetizationdeplatformingxgaslightingodyseevfbstripennrnight nation reviewtrogsreportfaggingloic headshotgreg reese ai reportwhiteisright88devon stack blackpilled
