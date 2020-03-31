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UFO in Barcelona Spain
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83 views • March 31, 2020
Extraño objeto visto sobre la ciudad de Barcelona España el 12 de noviembre de 2017 Latitud: 41.391052 Longitud:2.1806449
Video of the observation obtained from http://www.mufoncms.com/files_jeud8334j/88120_submitter_file1__YDXJ0006.mp4
Listed on this page with number 88120
Talaván Soundtrack Iker Jiménez
Video of the observation obtained from http://www.mufoncms.com/files_jeud8334j/88120_submitter_file1__YDXJ0006.mp4
Listed on this page with number 88120
Talaván Soundtrack Iker Jiménez
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