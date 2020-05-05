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In 2014 Harry Vox Predicted What Is Happening Now In 2020!
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41 views • May 05, 2020
https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf...
The fear of freedom has caused MORE human suffering and loss of life than ANY plague or natural disaster combined! Eleutherophobia is the FEAR of FREEDOM and it IS the MOST LETHAL disease in the world. A mental disease that freely turns the reigns of "power" over to narcissistic psychopaths, who, in turn, destroy those same, scared sheep. If not for the FEAR of FREEDOM, we would have NEVER even heard of a Hitler, a Mao, a Stalin....The ONLY thing that gives such psychopaths power is when individuals give their rights over to them. Change my mind.
The fear of freedom has caused MORE human suffering and loss of life than ANY plague or natural disaster combined! Eleutherophobia is the FEAR of FREEDOM and it IS the MOST LETHAL disease in the world. A mental disease that freely turns the reigns of "power" over to narcissistic psychopaths, who, in turn, destroy those same, scared sheep. If not for the FEAR of FREEDOM, we would have NEVER even heard of a Hitler, a Mao, a Stalin....The ONLY thing that gives such psychopaths power is when individuals give their rights over to them. Change my mind.
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