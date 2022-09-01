Dr. Peter Navarro: The BIG Problem With Elon Musk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'It's a Death Blow': The BIG Problem With Elon Musk
Dr. Peter Navarro: "That SOB took all his money and went over to Communist China, and he's building Teslas. And his entire future is dependent on one whim of Xi Jinping. So he's got to kiss China's but every single day of the week, and he does."
Full Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crh84lgmyrU