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Historical Knowledge
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22 views • December 08, 2021
In this video, I argue that we can have objective knowledge of past events. After discussing the beginnings of modern historical methods, I explain the view of historical knowledge called historical relativism, consider arguments for it, and then provide objections to those arguments.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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