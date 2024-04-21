Good Morning









There are only 2 organizations in Spokane Washington who deal specifically with sex trafficking victims, and those seeking to escape the sex industry...





Meet Helping Captives

https://helpingcaptives.org/about





Cathy and I have been blessed to both meet and form a friendship with Caleb Altmeyer, long before the Spokane Inlander slandered us.





In fact, Caleb called me immediately after the Inlander called to inquire about our Outreach Teams distributing information on Helping Captives to sex workers on the streets.





How does Caleb feel about a "Racist Anti-Government Militia" connecting victims to the Ministry that God used Caleb to build for these victims?





Cathy and I know the answer, so does God and Caleb, now so do you.





It is not Caleb's concern who brings Helping Captives the souls they are called to minister to and assist.





Caleb knows the dark world in which we operate because Caleb has eyes to see.





It takes dirty hands and feet to get to the girls being held captive. He is not responsible for what the Washington State Coalition for Children does to free victims...





He is only responsible for the victims.





Caleb's dream of turning a now closed Strip Club into a recovery and rescue center for those once captive to the sex industry has seen mountains spring forth to prevent that dream from becoming a reality.





Please take a moment to thoroughly absorb the information provided on their website. Contribute if you can, but pray for Caleb to be filled with strength, optimism, and joy.





On June 1st, Helping Captives is holding a Golf Tournament to raise the funds for converting what was once satan's playground, into a Sanctuary for those no longer held captive by our adversary.





Cathy & I will be going to several strategic locations this Monday to encourage those we meet to support the Helping Captives Mission.





In addition, the Motel Network that God is establishing for the WSCC is also provided to Helping Captives for emergency extractions they may require.





These achievements belong to our Almighty God. - Lewis

