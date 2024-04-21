Brighteon TVBrighteon UniversityBrighteon BooksBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
Home
Browse
Trending
Editor's Picks
Premium
Live
Library
Channels
my collections
My library
Watchlist
Saved Videos
Liked Videos
Purchases
Playlists
featured channels
more from brighteon
brighteon store
brighteon TV
brighteon radio
brighteon.news
brighteon books
brighteon university
help center & information
free newsletter
advertise with brighteon
help center
follow brighteon
Brighteon.Social
Gab
Gettr
USA.Life
Truth Social
MeWe
Minds
Free Talk
Sovren
Gorf

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video
Audio
Good Morning
3 views • 18 hours ago



There are only 2 organizations in Spokane Washington who deal specifically with sex trafficking victims, and those seeking to escape the sex industry...


🔗 Meet Helping Captives

https://helpingcaptives.org/about 


Cathy and I have been blessed to both meet and form a friendship with Caleb Altmeyer, long before the Spokane Inlander slandered us.


In fact, Caleb called me immediately after the Inlander called to inquire about our Outreach Teams distributing information on Helping Captives to sex workers on the streets.


How does Caleb feel about a "Racist Anti-Government Militia" connecting victims to the Ministry that God used Caleb to build for these victims?


Cathy and I know the answer, so does God and Caleb, now so do you.


It is not Caleb's concern who brings Helping Captives the souls they are called to minister to and assist.


Caleb knows the dark world in which we operate because Caleb has eyes to see.


It takes dirty hands and feet to get to the girls being held captive. He is not responsible for what the Washington State Coalition for Children does to free victims...


He is only responsible for the victims. 


Caleb's dream of turning a now closed Strip Club into a recovery and rescue center for those once captive to the sex industry has seen mountains spring forth to prevent that dream from becoming a reality.


Please take a moment to thoroughly absorb the information provided on their website. Contribute if you can, but pray for Caleb to be filled with strength, optimism, and joy.


On June 1st, Helping Captives is holding a Golf Tournament to raise the funds for converting what was once satan's playground, into a Sanctuary for those no longer held captive by our adversary.


Cathy & I will be going to several strategic locations this Monday to encourage those we meet to support the Helping Captives Mission.


In addition, the Motel Network that God is establishing for the WSCC is also provided to Helping Captives for emergency extractions they may require.


These achievements belong to our Almighty God. - Lewis

To help support my work 


#VOPNews

Keywords
washingtonvictimssanctuaryspokanesex trafficking victimsgolf tournamentfund raiservopveterans on patrolstrip clubfyplewis arthurtrafficking victimsheld captivehelping captiveswashington state coalition for childrenwsccfyp viral
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
Channel Notifications
Cancel
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon TVBrighteon RadioBrighteon.NewsBrighteon BooksBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy