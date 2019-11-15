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"We were sent for the one who asked our Father"
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24 views • November 15, 2019
Spiritual messengers of God lovingly tell us why they have come.
Their words may bring to mind what Jesus said in his farewell words in John 13:20, John, chapter 14, John 15:26-27, John 16:5-16, and John, chapter 17. Other words may remind one of Acts 1:12-26, And Acts 2:1-21.
For more about this, see "We Give This Message from Our Father" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-give-this-message-from-our-father-ac23667c51ac.
Their words may bring to mind what Jesus said in his farewell words in John 13:20, John, chapter 14, John 15:26-27, John 16:5-16, and John, chapter 17. Other words may remind one of Acts 1:12-26, And Acts 2:1-21.
For more about this, see "We Give This Message from Our Father" at https://medium.com/a-stairway-to-heaven/we-give-this-message-from-our-father-ac23667c51ac.
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