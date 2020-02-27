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Gruesome Entertainment
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23 views • February 27, 2020
"Gruesome Entertainment" uncovers the growing depravity in our world, where mass murder has now become entertainment. An organisation called Premier Exhibitions Incorporated has sold shows all around the world featuring mutilated bodies taken from Falun Dafa members, Christians from the Underground Church, and Uighur Muslims. These prisoners of conscience have been tortured and executed by the Chinese Communist Regime - which has one of the worst human rights records ever.
Body parts sold by the Chinese government from some of their victims are used as transplants for medical tourists from Western countries. Only a few bodies from the tens of thousands of victims are used for display purposes.
Not only are governments around the world turning a blind eye to the horrific illegal organ harvesting going on in China, but people all around the world have been queuing up to view these sick shows, which are degrading and profiting from the prisoners' remains.
How low can it get?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Washington Post
As Chinaâ€™s military grows, Pentagon says U.S. forces â€˜atrophiedâ€™
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOW0E...
CNA
China's Dongfeng-41 missile - likely centerpiece at its 70th National Day parade?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zlOu...
The List Show TV
"Bodies Revealed:" A Look Inside a One-of-a-Kind Traveling Exhibition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbaCS...
The New York Times
China Turns Out Mummified Bodies for Displays | The New York Times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqKvY...
ChinaForbiddenNews
New Questions Raised on Origins of Plastinated Human Specimens
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGgUL...
No Comment TV
Preserved human bodies on show in macabre London exhibition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L70fp...
New China TV
Controversial exhibit on the human body opens in Chile
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twVoH...
National Geographic
Skinless Human Cadavers | Taboo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guNdD...
Journeyman Pictures
Plastination: Cutting Edge Science or Body Snatching? (2003)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaQwr...
ABC7
16K on waiting list to donate bodies to BodyWorlds exhibit | ABC7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzaAT...
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Undercover video reveals brutal treatment of Falun Gong prisoners inside Chinese labor camps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CedVn...
AP Archive
Body Worlds comes to Rome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkuI7...
eNCA
eNCA | Macabre Body Worlds Exhibition Visits SA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWzm1...
BBC News
China's hidden camps - BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmvyj...
PBS NewsHour
What's behind China's mass crackdown on Uighur Muslims?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77pi0...
Al Jazeera English
ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡³ Is China detaining Uighur Muslims in secret camps? | Inside story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9SHE...
Vox
China's secret internment camps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMkHc...
Thomas Hibbs: Shocking display relies on society's morbid voyeurism
https://sites.google.com/site/stopbod...
Pittsburgh post-Gazette
China 'Bodies' exhibit raises hackles here
https://www.post-gazette.com/local/20...
post-gazette.com Opinion
SundayForum: BODIES- Don't go
http://old.post-gazette.com/pg/07287/...
Body parts sold by the Chinese government from some of their victims are used as transplants for medical tourists from Western countries. Only a few bodies from the tens of thousands of victims are used for display purposes.
Not only are governments around the world turning a blind eye to the horrific illegal organ harvesting going on in China, but people all around the world have been queuing up to view these sick shows, which are degrading and profiting from the prisoners' remains.
How low can it get?
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Washington Post
As Chinaâ€™s military grows, Pentagon says U.S. forces â€˜atrophiedâ€™
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yOW0E...
CNA
China's Dongfeng-41 missile - likely centerpiece at its 70th National Day parade?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zlOu...
The List Show TV
"Bodies Revealed:" A Look Inside a One-of-a-Kind Traveling Exhibition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zbaCS...
The New York Times
China Turns Out Mummified Bodies for Displays | The New York Times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqKvY...
ChinaForbiddenNews
New Questions Raised on Origins of Plastinated Human Specimens
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGgUL...
No Comment TV
Preserved human bodies on show in macabre London exhibition
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L70fp...
New China TV
Controversial exhibit on the human body opens in Chile
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twVoH...
National Geographic
Skinless Human Cadavers | Taboo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guNdD...
Journeyman Pictures
Plastination: Cutting Edge Science or Body Snatching? (2003)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AaQwr...
ABC7
16K on waiting list to donate bodies to BodyWorlds exhibit | ABC7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzaAT...
FOX 11 Los Angeles
Undercover video reveals brutal treatment of Falun Gong prisoners inside Chinese labor camps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CedVn...
AP Archive
Body Worlds comes to Rome
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IkuI7...
eNCA
eNCA | Macabre Body Worlds Exhibition Visits SA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWzm1...
BBC News
China's hidden camps - BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmvyj...
PBS NewsHour
What's behind China's mass crackdown on Uighur Muslims?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77pi0...
Al Jazeera English
ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡³ Is China detaining Uighur Muslims in secret camps? | Inside story
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9SHE...
Vox
China's secret internment camps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMkHc...
Thomas Hibbs: Shocking display relies on society's morbid voyeurism
https://sites.google.com/site/stopbod...
Pittsburgh post-Gazette
China 'Bodies' exhibit raises hackles here
https://www.post-gazette.com/local/20...
post-gazette.com Opinion
SundayForum: BODIES- Don't go
http://old.post-gazette.com/pg/07287/...
Keywords
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