Melbourne Meltdown: Lockdowned Aussies Rise In Revolt

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The match that lit the flame was likely the announcement by the government that all construction projects would be put on hold for two weeks to punish construction workers who opposed the mandatory vax. Now, a worker-led rebellion is spreading with protestors shutting down freeways and more. Will the tyranny finally be defeated? Also today, Louisiana State University "unenrolls" students who haven't complied with their vax/testing mandate - but they only return half the money! Finally: masks and distancing are only for the little people. The elites flaunt the rules again and again...