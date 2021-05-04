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We are absolutly overwhelmed by this documentation. It shows what really happened on March 20th. 😍
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455 views • May 04, 2021
We are absolutly overwhelmed by this documentation. It shows what really happened on March 20th. 😍
Thank you soooo much @oraclefilms for that great job!!!
💥On March 20th 2021, people in over 40 countries across the world gathered in peaceful unison for a worldwide demonstration - to oppose disproportionate government measures threatening the very foundation of their rights and freedoms. This huge international effort was appallingly misrepresented, and downright ignored by the mainstream media.
Produced by Oracle Films, in collaboration with independent journalists in over 40 nations – this documentary is an authentic account of what really happened on March 20th, what protestors worldwide were standing against, and why the media went to such lengths to conceal the truth.
https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/pastor_artur_pawlowski Pastor Artur Pawlowski
The clock is ticking on Pastor Artur Pawlowski's freedom | Adam Soos with Ezra Levant
By Rebel News | May 04, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/the_clock_is_ticking_on_pastor_artur_pawlowskis_freedom_adam_soos_with_ezra_levant
“Lions do not bow to hyenas”: Artur Pawlowski continues to hold services despite secret warrant
By Adam Soos | May 03, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/lions_do_not_bow_to_hyenas_artur_pawlowski_continues_to_hold_services_despite_secret_warrant
REBEL ROUNDUP
Cops Keep Harassing Pastor Pawlowski, Public Health vs. Motocross & Peterborough Protest Gets Heated
April 30, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/rebel_roundup_april_30_2021
Calgary police obtain SECRET warrant to use “any force necessary” to disrupt church service
By Adam Soos | April 28, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/calgary_police_obtain_secret_warrant_to_use_any_force_necessary_to_disrupt_church_service
Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares his side of struggle with Calgary police
By Adam Soos | April 27, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_pawlowski_shares_his_side_of_struggle_with_calgary_police
Pastor kicked Calgary cops from church in viral video: Artur Pawlowski Interview
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_kicked_calgary_cops_from_church_in_viral_video_artur_pawlowski_interview
Pastor Artur: Clergy, business owners must find courage to “Kick those Nazis out”
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_clergy_business_owners_must_find_courage_to_kick_those_nazis_out
Warrantless cops, public health kicked out of Calgary church by pastor
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/warrantless_cops_public_health_kicked_out_of_calgary_church_by_pastor
Thank you soooo much @oraclefilms for that great job!!!
💥On March 20th 2021, people in over 40 countries across the world gathered in peaceful unison for a worldwide demonstration - to oppose disproportionate government measures threatening the very foundation of their rights and freedoms. This huge international effort was appallingly misrepresented, and downright ignored by the mainstream media.
Produced by Oracle Films, in collaboration with independent journalists in over 40 nations – this documentary is an authentic account of what really happened on March 20th, what protestors worldwide were standing against, and why the media went to such lengths to conceal the truth.
https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/pastor_artur_pawlowski Pastor Artur Pawlowski
The clock is ticking on Pastor Artur Pawlowski's freedom | Adam Soos with Ezra Levant
By Rebel News | May 04, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/the_clock_is_ticking_on_pastor_artur_pawlowskis_freedom_adam_soos_with_ezra_levant
“Lions do not bow to hyenas”: Artur Pawlowski continues to hold services despite secret warrant
By Adam Soos | May 03, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/lions_do_not_bow_to_hyenas_artur_pawlowski_continues_to_hold_services_despite_secret_warrant
REBEL ROUNDUP
Cops Keep Harassing Pastor Pawlowski, Public Health vs. Motocross & Peterborough Protest Gets Heated
April 30, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/rebel_roundup_april_30_2021
Calgary police obtain SECRET warrant to use “any force necessary” to disrupt church service
By Adam Soos | April 28, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/calgary_police_obtain_secret_warrant_to_use_any_force_necessary_to_disrupt_church_service
Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares his side of struggle with Calgary police
By Adam Soos | April 27, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_pawlowski_shares_his_side_of_struggle_with_calgary_police
Pastor kicked Calgary cops from church in viral video: Artur Pawlowski Interview
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_kicked_calgary_cops_from_church_in_viral_video_artur_pawlowski_interview
Pastor Artur: Clergy, business owners must find courage to “Kick those Nazis out”
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_clergy_business_owners_must_find_courage_to_kick_those_nazis_out
Warrantless cops, public health kicked out of Calgary church by pastor
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/warrantless_cops_public_health_kicked_out_of_calgary_church_by_pastor
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