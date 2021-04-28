The hidden truth of Script U R

This idea is based on the concept, that words actually mean what they say, the word SCRIPT U R E, I explain how you can use this for yourself, to make a better world for both you and me, due to the reflective nature of our reality.



Creating a new reality using tools that have been around for 1000's of years and have been used against us. It is time we ethically took our power back, and started to be responsible in changing this reality into one that gives us and our children a brighter future.





I have also written 2 books, that are available on Amazon, they can be found by going to amazon website and searching the following:

WEME by Kim Hanson

The Hush Elementals by Kim HansonSeriously, it has been in language right in front of our eyes, the words and

My thanks for Pixabay for their videos which are used in this presentation

letters moving - Video by Tomislav Jakupec from Pixabay

penicl writing - Video by Coverr-Free-Footage from Pixabay

book and writing - Video by chayka1270 from Pixabay

education - Video by Joseph Redfield Nino from Pixabay

writing in book - Video by Krzysztof Jaracz from Pixabay

girl writing - Video by Nick Murphy from Pixabay

teacher - Video by chayka1270 from Pixabay

letters moving 2 - Video by Christian Bodhi from Pixabay