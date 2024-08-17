Bombshell: The Great Cholesterol Scam! – Jimmy Dore (Language Warning)

(Aug 15, 2024) The Vigilant Fox: First, they scammed you on skin cancer when the sun is good for you. Now, they’re scamming you again on cholesterol to sell you a lifetime medication. This entire narrative of cholesterol being the villain in heart disease was built on a lie. What doctors fail to tell you is that the sugar industry bribed scientists to shift the blame of heart disease from sugar to cholesterol. This has been revealed by internal documents that have surfaced. The result? A massive push for statins, now taken by 35% of Americans over 40, with devastating consequences. Studies now show that after five years of daily use, the average person gains only three to four extra days of life—just a few days for a lifetime of potential harm. Even more alarming, 20% of statin users suffer serious injuries like muscle deterioration, liver damage, and nerve dysfunction. For nearly half of all patients, the side effects are so unbearable that they quit within a year. The evidence is clear: statins are not the life-saving drugs we’ve been told they are. If you don’t believe me, watch Jimmy Dore break down this article by @MidwesternDoc and be prepared to have your mind blown.





