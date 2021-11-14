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How Humanity Was Fooled in 2020
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30 views • November 14, 2021
We live in extraordinary times with billions bewildered, and billions of people are seeking answers about what is happening. David Icke, the man who has been proved right again and again, has spent 30 years uncovering the truth behind world affairs and in a stream of previous books he predicted current events. Here David shows you how the sock-puppet mainstream media knowingly and fed us lie after lie after lie in order to propagate fear in the public in order to herd humanity into the corral in which we now find ourselves.
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