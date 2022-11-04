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4.11.22 Musk Skips out on Twitter Board, Pelosi Flips Her Lid, Polls Show Rough Midterm for Dems
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130 views • April 11, 2022
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Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
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• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
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TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
‘Hostile Takeover Inbound’: World Reacts To Musk Not Joining Twitter’s Board As He Posts Cryptic Tweet
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/11/hostile-takeover-inbound-world-reacts-to-musk-not-joining-twitters-board-as-he-posts-cryptic-tweet/
Nancy Pelosi Flips Out After House Republicans Actually Subpoena Hunter Biden to Testify Before Congress
https://beckernews.com/nancy-pelosi-flips-out-after-house-republicans-actually-subpoena-hunter-biden-to-testify-before-congress-44678/
New Polls Signal Major Problems For Democrats Ahead Of 2022 Midterm Elections
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/11/new-polls-signal-major-problems-for-democrats-ahead-of-2022-midterm-elections/
Justin
Rapidfire
Disgraced Actor Jussie Smollett Releases Song After Being Freed from Jail, Blames ‘Race and Trans and Homophobia’
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/disgraced-actor-jussie-smollett-releases-song-after-being-freed-from-jail-blames-race-and-trans-and-homophobia/
Gavin Newsom’s “Abortion Council” Introduces Legislation To Permit INFANTICIDE Before and After Birth
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/gavin-newsoms-abortion-council-introduces-legislation-to-permit-infanticide-before-and-after-birth/
Moderna Recalls Over 700,000 ‘Contaminated’ Vaccine Doses https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/moderna-recalls-over-700000-contaminated-vaccine-doses/
• https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/
PROMOTION
REST SHIELD: https://bit.ly/Restshield
• 5G EMF Protection! Defend against cell phone, WIFI, cell tower, and electro smog that’s been linked to COVID-19 symptoms.
EVIDENCE: Study finds 5G technology a ‘significant factor’ in higher COVID case and death rates https://bit.ly/5gandCOVID
Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
Ryan
‘Hostile Takeover Inbound’: World Reacts To Musk Not Joining Twitter’s Board As He Posts Cryptic Tweet
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/11/hostile-takeover-inbound-world-reacts-to-musk-not-joining-twitters-board-as-he-posts-cryptic-tweet/
Nancy Pelosi Flips Out After House Republicans Actually Subpoena Hunter Biden to Testify Before Congress
https://beckernews.com/nancy-pelosi-flips-out-after-house-republicans-actually-subpoena-hunter-biden-to-testify-before-congress-44678/
New Polls Signal Major Problems For Democrats Ahead Of 2022 Midterm Elections
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/04/11/new-polls-signal-major-problems-for-democrats-ahead-of-2022-midterm-elections/
Justin
Rapidfire
Disgraced Actor Jussie Smollett Releases Song After Being Freed from Jail, Blames ‘Race and Trans and Homophobia’
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/disgraced-actor-jussie-smollett-releases-song-after-being-freed-from-jail-blames-race-and-trans-and-homophobia/
Gavin Newsom’s “Abortion Council” Introduces Legislation To Permit INFANTICIDE Before and After Birth
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/gavin-newsoms-abortion-council-introduces-legislation-to-permit-infanticide-before-and-after-birth/
Moderna Recalls Over 700,000 ‘Contaminated’ Vaccine Doses https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2022/04/moderna-recalls-over-700000-contaminated-vaccine-doses/
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