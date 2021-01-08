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President Donald Trump's first address to the people 01-20-2017
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28 views • January 08, 2021
Donald Trump, sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, has pledged to pursue 'America First' policies in his inaugural address. "From this moment on, it's going to be America First," Trump, 70, told the tens of tens of thousands gathered on the grounds of the National Mall after taking the Oath of the Office of the President of the United States outside the US Capitol.
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