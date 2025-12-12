BREAKING: FED LOWERS INTEREST RATES! - What This Means For The Dollar! - Something Big Is Happening

BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs and work with Mark Gonzales!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the breaking news coming out of the Federal Reserve as they lower interest rates 0.25%.





While most saw this coming, the Fed doesn't do this in economically prosperous times. In fact, they acknowledged a slower pace ahead and that there are many risks ahead. Well, that's an understatement.





The Fed is not really trying to fix the economy that they themselves are destroying. They're trying to make it look as though they're doing something while doing the bare minimum.





We are quickly entering into a digital system. Once the dollar is wiped out, in comes the central bank digital currency (CBDC). This has been planned for for decades.





We saw negative interest rates in 2020 and we saw a recession in 2008 that never ended but was simply papered over. In 2012, we saw interest rates dramatically lowered in order to save the economy from total disrepair. That was a 5.5% drop. Now, we have interest rates sitting low as an oncoming wave approaches and they can only drop interest rates so much. There is no saving this system and they know it.





This latest news appears to say something about the year we are about to head into. How will this affect us in 2026?





Meanwhile, Powell on Wednesday announced $45 billion in bill purchases.





Are you ready for what's to come?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025