Dr. Sharon Joag -"Lifestyle Changes for Health & Happiness"

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

On Aug 1, 2022 Thursday @ 6:00 PM EST

Guest: Dr. Sharon Joag

TOPIC: Lifestyle Changes for Health & Happiness

https://m.facebook.com/Lifestylechangesforhealthandhappiness/





Bio:





Dr. Sharon Joag attended St. John’s University, and graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree, double majoring in Biology and Chemistry. She attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, and graduated with a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree in 2002. She completed one year of Primary Podiatric Medicine and one year of Surgical residency at Metropolitan and Lincoln Hospitals in New York City. She then completed a second year of surgical residency as a chief surgical resident in 2005 at Passaic Beth Israel Hospital in Passaic, New Jersey.

Dr. Sharon has adapted to a holistic podiatric medical practice, using natural remedies when possible, with an understanding that helping her patients in achieving optimal foot health goes hand in hand with overall well-being.

Dr. Sharon achieved her certification as a Health Coach at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) in 2014; and has been a Doterra essential oils specialist since 2009. Dr. Joag has been using this knowledge to help her patients to achieve optimal health using conventional as well as natural remedies.

Dr. Sharon has a Lifestyle Changes for Health & Happiness Facebook Page since 2009, which has healthy recipes and creative ideas for lasting change. Dr. Joag has a passion for helping others connect with their authentic self, and gain inner peace & balance.





https://m.facebook.com/Lifestylechangesforhealthandhappiness/

https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=5vq9adn6piti&utm_content=oz60qig

[email protected]







With





Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress



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