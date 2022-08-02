BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Sharon Joag -"Lifestyle Changes for Health & Happiness"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
47 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2 views • August 02, 2022

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

On Aug 1, 2022 Thursday @ 6:00  PM EST

Guest: Dr. Sharon Joag

TOPIC: Lifestyle Changes for Health & Happiness

https://m.facebook.com/Lifestylechangesforhealthandhappiness/


Bio:


Dr. Sharon Joag attended St. John’s University, and graduated in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree, double majoring in Biology and Chemistry. She attended the New York College of Podiatric Medicine, and graduated with a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree in 2002. She completed one year of Primary Podiatric Medicine and one year of Surgical residency at Metropolitan and Lincoln Hospitals in New York City. She then completed a second year of surgical residency as a chief surgical resident in 2005 at Passaic Beth Israel Hospital in Passaic, New Jersey. 

Dr. Sharon has adapted to a holistic podiatric medical practice, using natural remedies when possible, with an understanding that helping her patients in achieving optimal foot health goes hand in hand with overall well-being. 

Dr. Sharon achieved her certification as a Health Coach at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) in 2014; and has been a Doterra essential oils specialist since 2009. Dr. Joag has been using this knowledge to help her patients to achieve optimal health using conventional as well as natural remedies. 

Dr. Sharon has a Lifestyle Changes for Health & Happiness Facebook Page since 2009, which has healthy recipes and creative ideas for lasting change. Dr. Joag has a passion for helping others connect with their authentic self, and gain inner peace & balance. 


https://m.facebook.com/Lifestylechangesforhealthandhappiness/

https://www.instagram.com/invites/contact/?i=5vq9adn6piti&utm_content=oz60qig

[email protected]



With


Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress


www.quantumnurse.life

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Earth Heroes https://earthheroestv.com/categories/category-top-series-online-video-content?category_id=37503&search=quantum%20nurse

Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

You-Tube -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR1iICrzXj4&t=3s

Keywords
healthholisticexercisemovementpeacelifestylehappinesshealthyhealthcoachinghealthandwellnessmindfuleatingpodiatrist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

NYC Releases 170,000 Pages of Documents on 9/11 Air Toxicity Ahead of 25th Anniversary

Iva Greene
Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Study Finds Exercise and Naps Both Aid Memory After Sleep Loss

Douglas Harrington
Beyond Almonds: 7 Surprising Magnesium Powerhouses for Heart, Bone, and Muscle Health

Beyond Almonds: 7 Surprising Magnesium Powerhouses for Heart, Bone, and Muscle Health

Coco Somers
Study Links Sleep Pattern to Healthier Aging in Nearly 100,000 Adults

Study Links Sleep Pattern to Healthier Aging in Nearly 100,000 Adults

Chase Codewell
Stair Climbing Linked to 39% Lower Heart Disease Death Risk, Study Finds

Stair Climbing Linked to 39% Lower Heart Disease Death Risk, Study Finds

Edison Reed
Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Light Is the Most Potent Medicine Most People Are Avoiding

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy