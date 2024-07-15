© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️On joint aviation and intelligence successes.
Russian reconnaissance officers discovered another AFU air defense system, this time in the village area. Burgundy.
The coordinates were provided to the air force, after which the LMUR flew over the target early in the morning, burying at least 12 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the rubble of the building