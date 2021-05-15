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John Pilger: Palestine is still the Issue (MIRRORED)
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247 views • May 15, 2021
John Pilger: Palestine is still the Issue (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Habib Mokhtar at:-
https://youtu.be/TocsC16HIOQ
John Pilger details the war in Palestine through interviews of Palestinian and Israelis. It details the progress of peace and the strategies and policies at work on both sides of the issue.
Visit www.IslamicVideos.net for more videos like this!
John Pilger
Mirrored from You Tube channel Habib Mokhtar at:-
https://youtu.be/TocsC16HIOQ
John Pilger details the war in Palestine through interviews of Palestinian and Israelis. It details the progress of peace and the strategies and policies at work on both sides of the issue.
Visit www.IslamicVideos.net for more videos like this!
John Pilger
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