[Jan 17, 2018] TFR - 116 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: Paradise: Sides Of The North And Mount Of Congregation
Rob Skiba
My guest for this broadcast was Zen Garcia and we discussed his new book, “Paradise: Sides of the North and the Mount of Congregation,” which discusses what the REAL “north pole” may actually contain. So many ancient cultures discuss a huge magnetic mountain (some call it Mt. Meru) surrounded by a massive whirlpool of water and four islands separated by four rivers. Are all of the ancients independently just making that stuff up, or is there truth to it? Find out in this fascinating interview.


website: https//www.sacredwordpublishing.net/shop/paradise-side


