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Εδώ βοθροτεχνείο!
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124 views • January 20, 2021
Ένα βίντεο το οποίο δημιουργήθηκε από έναν Έλληνα που βλέπει τα πράγματα με μάτι Ελληνικό δίχως της παρωπίδες της αριστεράς. Ευχαριστώ το Κύριο που δημιούργησε την παρούσα οπτικοακουστική ταινία. Το κανάλι του συγκεκριμένου Κυρίου είναι το Law of the Jungle στην πλατφόρμα της Bitchute.
Των ευχαριστώ άλλη μια φορά.
Των ευχαριστώ άλλη μια φορά.
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