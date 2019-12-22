© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate Change Fears of Teen Activist Are Empirically Baseless (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • December 22, 2019
Climate Change Fears of Teen Activist Are Empirically Baseless (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Just Facts at:-
https://youtu.be/MU70facZc6A
Contrary to forecasts of doom, crystal-clear science shows that a broad range of outcomes related to climate change have stayed level or improved for the past 30 years. Rigorous documentation of every fact in this video is available at:-
https://www.justfactsdaily.com/climate-change-fears-of-teen-activist-are-empirically-baseless/
Mirrored from YouTube channel Just Facts at:-
https://youtu.be/MU70facZc6A
Contrary to forecasts of doom, crystal-clear science shows that a broad range of outcomes related to climate change have stayed level or improved for the past 30 years. Rigorous documentation of every fact in this video is available at:-
https://www.justfactsdaily.com/climate-change-fears-of-teen-activist-are-empirically-baseless/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.