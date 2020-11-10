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DOD states that Russia and China have weaponized their satellites with directed energy weapons 9/2020
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228 views • November 10, 2020
no conspiracy theory anymore as it comes from the Pentagon/open disclosure: "Meanwhile in space, Moscow and Bejing have turned a once peaceful arena into a warfighting domain. They have weaponized space due to killer-satellites directing energy weapons and more. In an effort to export our systems and chip away our military advantages."
Yesterday, Mark Esper lost his job: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Esper
Yesterday, Mark Esper lost his job: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Esper
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