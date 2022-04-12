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🌎A small and weird story of a species that because of an unproven so-called "virus" called 👉"COV-19"👈
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58 views • April 12, 2022
🌎A small and weird story of a species that because of an unproven so-called "virus" called
👉"COV-19"👈
has lost all its rights and freedoms within 2 years and wakes up in a totalitarian electric prison where every step, every breath, every decision, every desire, even every thought is monitored, evaluated and analyzed around the clock.
Sensors, cameras, surveillance programs everywhere,
controlled by computers and maniacs.
Radiation towers, #rf routers and radiation of the most modern partly forbidden #emf technology everywhere on the streets, in the cities and in houses and buildings.
They call it "SMART"
SMART CITY
SMART PHONE
but these cities and devices do
not make you smarter
they are supposed to
THINK FOR YOU!!!
THEY CALL IT "AI"
ARTIFICIAL INTELIGENCE
An artificial reality selled as truth!
#transhumanism
👉"COV-19"👈
has lost all its rights and freedoms within 2 years and wakes up in a totalitarian electric prison where every step, every breath, every decision, every desire, even every thought is monitored, evaluated and analyzed around the clock.
Sensors, cameras, surveillance programs everywhere,
controlled by computers and maniacs.
Radiation towers, #rf routers and radiation of the most modern partly forbidden #emf technology everywhere on the streets, in the cities and in houses and buildings.
They call it "SMART"
SMART CITY
SMART PHONE
but these cities and devices do
not make you smarter
they are supposed to
THINK FOR YOU!!!
THEY CALL IT "AI"
ARTIFICIAL INTELIGENCE
An artificial reality selled as truth!
#transhumanism
Keywords
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