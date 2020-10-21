© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
False Preachers - Part 3
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • October 21, 2020
This is part 3 of our study on false preachers and how to identify them. Please join me and prayerfully study along.
Remember that we are saved by believing in the Lord Jesus Christ. He came and died on the cross fully paying for our sins and by believing in Him we receive the salvation of our souls, the forgiveness of our sins and the righteousness of God covers us forever! Read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9 and Romans 3:21-22. God bless you
Remember that we are saved by believing in the Lord Jesus Christ. He came and died on the cross fully paying for our sins and by believing in Him we receive the salvation of our souls, the forgiveness of our sins and the righteousness of God covers us forever! Read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9 and Romans 3:21-22. God bless you
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.