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CHOOSE A SIDE
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30 views • April 03, 2022
The time has come for everyone to pick a side. Good or evil, it's your choice. The signs are all appearing each and every day. Listen to people that you believe 100% are sharing the truth with you, but above all LISTEN TO GOD's guidance and trust in HIM. God will not misdirect you and we all have a direct line to God! God Bless the journey!
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