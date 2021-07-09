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Machine74Sports Podcast Episode 2
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50 views • July 09, 2021
Special Guest Fue and I discuss Sha'Carri Richardson - US Olympic hopeful who tested positive for marijuana use after winning the Women's 100 meter event at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon. We also touch on the remote sports broadcasting industry.
Credit to ABC Today Show for the audio interview of Sha'Carrie Richardson.
Credit to ABC Today Show for the audio interview of Sha'Carrie Richardson.
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