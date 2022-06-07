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Ukraine Shells Family Of 8 & a Promise To Save a life [English subtitles]
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27 views • June 07, 2022
Patrick Lancaster. June 5, 2022. English subtitles.
While in the Kherson Region of Ukraine we found a large family that comes underfire from Ukraine almost everyday. In this report they tell their story. THey have been waiting for months for someone to listen.
In addition to the problems created by daily shelling The grandma of the family will die soon if she does not find a new battery for her chardiostimulater and operation to put it in. I promised we would take care of it and make sure she lives


#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine
Report by Patrick Lancaster
US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.
I show what the western media will not show you.




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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GprR3CJcor0
Keywords
current eventsfamilyrussiasavelifewarukrainesurgeryoperationshellspromisebatterykhersonshellingpatrick lancasterunder firechardiostimulator
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