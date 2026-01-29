US can’t be the policeman of the world - Ron Paul

💬 “There’s a lot of evil out there, but it seems like our foreign policy of interventionism has not been beneficial to us or to the world and the peace that we seek,” the former congressman, presidential candidate and de facto founder of the modern US conservative anti-war movement, said in a podcast.

🗣 “And even it hasn’t been beneficial to President Trump,” cohost Daniel McAdams added, pointing out that Trump is hemorrhaging support over his foreign and domestic policies ahead of looming midterms.

💬 “But it’s strange, Dr. Paul. Instead of taking stock of everything around him and of his policies and saying ‘what can I do to right this ship?’ he’s actually continuing to do the things that have got him into trouble,” McAdams pointed out.