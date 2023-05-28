Apple Explains Why You Should Get Your Kid An iPhone
39 views
The Babylon Bee
Premiered May 19, 2023 #babylonbee #comedy #conservative
Should you get your kid an iPhone? Of course. If you don't, you hate your child. In this new press conference from Apple, the tech giant explains all the great reasons for getting your little ones a device with access to all the worst people in the world. Become a premium subscriber: https://babylonbee.com/plans?utm_sour... Subscribe to our podcast channel: / thebabylonbeepodcast The Official The Babylon Bee Store: https://shop.babylonbee.com/ Follow The Babylon Bee: Website: https://babylonbee.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebabylonbee Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBabylonBee Instagram: http://instagram.com/thebabylonbee #apple #technology #comedy #babylonbee #conservative
Keywords
iphoneapplekidexplainsthe babylon bee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos