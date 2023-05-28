Apple Explains Why You Should Get Your Kid An iPhone



The Babylon Bee

Should you get your kid an iPhone? Of course. If you don't, you hate your child. In this new press conference from Apple, the tech giant explains all the great reasons for getting your little ones a device with access to all the worst people in the world.