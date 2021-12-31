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Syria war Report. Total chaos. Dec 31, Analysis and intelligence.
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151 views • December 31, 2021
Syria Report Dec 31, Analysis and intelligence.US and Israeli terrorist aggression know no bounds. When will someone rid the world of the Israel cancer tumor once and for all? Then round up and kill all the zionist freemasons
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