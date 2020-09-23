© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MONDAY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=3061014943
EP 2114-6PM OCTOBER SURPRISE! FBI AGENT ASKED TO DELETE FINDINGS ON WEINER LAPTOP WITH HILLARY EMAILS
FBI agent John Robertson, who worked in its New York office’s child sex crimes unit and was later cited (though not named) in Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s 2018 report on the handling of the investigation of Clinton’s unauthorized private email server, spoke with the Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett for his upcoming book, October Surprise: How the FBI Tried to Save Itself and Crashed an Election. Robertson unearthed tens of thousands of Clinton emails in late September 2016 on the laptop belonging to Weiner, the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, in a sex crimes case involving underage girls, but for weeks after being alerted, top FBI leaders (including fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, fired FBI agent Peter Strzok, and former FBI counterintelligence chief Bill Priestap) took little to no action to investigate. EP 2114-6PM OCTOBER SURPRISE! FBI AGENT ASKED TO DELETE FINDINGS ON WEINER LAPTOP WITH HILLARY EMAILS – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/33MKIpf
AIRING TRUMP RALLY IN CLEVELAND
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
PLEASE SUPPORT US!! SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS! http://PetesPatriotCoins.com
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
🚨YOUTUBE SHUT US DOWN AGAIN! GOTO http://petelive.tv/backup FOR OUR BACKUP CHANNEL
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080