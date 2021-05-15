Would President Trump Take Down the CCP If He Is Back in the White House？

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In the May 5, 2021 GTV live broadcast, Mr. Miles Guo said, “If President Trump went back to the White House today, it would not be possible for him to say that he wanted to take down the Chinese Communist Party…But when will he be ready to say that? It will be when he has no other choices and when the U.S. military, the financial sector, and ordinary Americans say so. Then President Trump will definitely raise his arm and shout it out loud, and there is no doubt in that.”