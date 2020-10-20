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Thrilling Peeling... Plastic Pleasure!
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10 views • October 20, 2020
Many new electronic items have protective plastic film to keep the finish from scratches. When unboxing, I get that peeling feeling with new electronic items! I had a bit of fun putting together video shots with protective film been peeled from new items and set it to a cool funk music track I found on the YouTube Audio Library titled "Strut Funk" by Dougie Wood! Thank you, Dougie, for uploading this cool track!
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https://thriftyav.com
https://www.facebook.com/thriftyav1/
https://www.instagram.com/thrifty.av/
https://twitter.com/AVThrifty
LBRY
lbry://@ThriftyAV#0
Minds
https://www.minds.com/thriftyav/
Tiktok
https://vm.tiktok.com/gF1nPG/
Patreon pledges help keep ThriftyAV going:
https://www.patreon.com/ThriftyAV
Pledge $1+ per month for Patron Exclusive Content!
Paypal ME contributions can be offered HERE:
paypal.me/ThriftyAV
Bitcoin (BTC) contributions are appreciated:
bc1q0ht079p05kep43p725qht6xj3w7q2ukjs37azv
ThriftyAV is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
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