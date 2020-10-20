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Thrilling Peeling... Plastic Pleasure!
ThriftyAV
ThriftyAV
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10 views • October 20, 2020
Many new electronic items have protective plastic film to keep the finish from scratches. When unboxing, I get that peeling feeling with new electronic items! I had a bit of fun putting together video shots with protective film been peeled from new items and set it to a cool funk music track I found on the YouTube Audio Library titled "Strut Funk" by Dougie Wood! Thank you, Dougie, for uploading this cool track!

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