Rep. Harriet Hageman puts Schiff & the corrupt Dems on blast:
“They will scream MAGA & extremist at the top of their lungs… they will continue to gaslight us about Russia Russia Russia, because that’s all that Adam Schiff knows what to say. But make no mistake, they are simply trying to cover up the unforgivable and the indefensible…
They’re fighting back against the people who will tear it down.” 🔥
https://twitter.com/i/status/1659181500145758208
